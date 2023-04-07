BRS to Protest Centre’s Alleged Attempt to Privatise Singareni Mines Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Raising the bogey of privatisation by the Centre, the ruling BRS party has given a call for protests tomorrow as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Telangana on Saturday.

The BRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of making ‘veiled attempts’ to privatise the state-owned miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He urged the party workers to stage protests at Mancherial, Kothagudem and Ramagundam in the State on April 8.

In a statement, KTR demanded that the Centre should allocate mines to the SCCL without auctioning. He also demanded the rolling back of a reportedly scheduled auctioning process to be conducted from March 29 to May 30.

It may be noted here SCCL is a coal mining company jointly owned by the Governments of Telangana and India on a 51:49 equity basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati tomorrow. He will also participate in various development programmes in the Telugu state.

