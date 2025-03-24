Concerns of all sections taken care of, say BJP MLAs on Rekha Gupta govt's first Delhi budget

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The first budget session of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is set to commence on Monday with a traditional "kheer ceremony," symbolising a sweet beginning, officials said.

The session will see the tabling of the ‘Viksit Delhi’ Budget on March 25, which is expected to focus on infrastructure development, cleaning of the Yamuna, and tackling air pollution.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, BJP leaders expressed confidence that it would address the needs of all sections of society.

BJP MLA Abhay Verma stated, “It’s definitely a good beginning, and I believe when the budget is presented tomorrow, it will bring a bundle of joy for the people of Delhi.”

The session is expected to see the tabling of key reports, including a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation for 2024. However, there was no official confirmation on whether the Economic Survey would be presented on the first day.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh also shared his optimism, saying, “It will be a very good budget. Various sections of society, including traders and labourers, have been invited for discussions. The budget will ensure the proper utilization of taxpayers’ money. It is a sweet beginning, just like the Kheer ceremony.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Delhi trade wing in-charge Ramesh Khanna emphasised that the budget has been prepared after considering suggestions from different sections of society.

He said, “I believe this budget will address every section of Delhi. During elections, the party consulted various communities on their needs, and now this budget reflects those inputs. It is set to be a great budget, bringing benefits to all.”

The government has invited representatives from different communities, including farmers and traders, whose suggestions were sought for the budget.

According to the list of business, the House will begin with a Question Hour, which will be followed by Special Mention (Rule-280) under which MLAs will raise matters related to their constituencies and in general affecting the people of Delhi with the permission of the Chair.

This Budget Session marks a major milestone for the BJP government that returned to power in the national capital after a 27-year break, following the stunning win in the recent Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

This session will be the second for the new government. The first session was held between February 24 and March 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.