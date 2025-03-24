Parul Gulati's dacoit look from Divyendu, Barun Sobti-starrer ‘Donali’ unveiled

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The first look of Parul Gulati, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, from ‘Donali’ starring Divyendu and Barun Sobti has been unveiled. The actress described the character as “raw, gritty, and unapologetic.”

Sharing her thoughts on this transformative role, Parul said "Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my career. This character is raw, gritty, and unapologetic—very different from anything I’ve done before.”

With an unpolished, earthy look and a fierce demeanor, Parul’s character exudes strength and resilience. In the unveiled glimpse, she is seen wielding a desi katta (gun). Her look and body language seamlessly resonate with the character’s authenticity, bringing the world of Chambal to life.

“The look itself speaks volumes; it’s stripped down, real, and full of intensity. Holding a desi Katta, mastering its handling, and understanding the psyche of someone who survives in the rugged terrains of Chambal was a journey in itself,”she said.

The actress said that it wasn’t just about looking the part but truly becoming it.

“The entire process—from training with weapons to adapting to the dialect and body language—has been both challenging and exhilarating. I can’t wait for the audience to see this side of me.”

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand ‘Nish Hair’. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

