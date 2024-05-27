Complainant in POCSO case against ex-CM Yediyurappa dies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) The complainant, who had filed the POCSO case against former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa has died, police said on Monday.

Police sources said the complainant suffered from multiple health issues and died at a hospital on Sunday night. She was under treatment for a fatal disease at the hospital. The police are yet to record the statements of her family members.

The case was lodged in Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha election under the POCSO Act and IPC Section 354 (A). The development had created a huge controversy in the state.

The complaint alleged that when she had gone to meet Yediyurappa at his residence on February 2 with her daughter, the latter had sexually assaulted the daughter.

Later, the probe revealed that she had also filed more than 50 complaints against various police officers and authorities. It was alleged that the complainant had the habit of filing cases against the authorities and influential people.

Yediyurappa had clarified that the mother and daughter duo had approached him and sought help. The woman had claimed that her daughter had met with injustice and sought justice. Yediyurapppa further stated that he had sent them to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The Sadashivanagar police are investigating the case.

