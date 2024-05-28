Kajal Aggarwal Reveals the Film That Left Her Inconsolable

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about a Telugu film that made her sob uncontrollably. During the promotions for her upcoming action thriller 'Satyabhama', Kajal revealed the powerful impact Adivi Sesh's 'Major' had on her emotions.

One evening, Kajal was home alone surfing through Netflix when she stumbled upon 'Major'. She instantly became engrossed in the film's narrative. "I started watching the film, and it made me sob throughout," Kajal shared. "I have only sobbed, sobbed, and sobbed. I called my husband, who was in Paris, and told him that I wanted to work with the Major director."

Kajal's connection to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks 'portrayed' in Major resonated deeply with her. "I have a personal connection with 26/11 because my house was near the Taj Hotel," she explained.

The actress's admiration for Major's performances and storytelling left a lasting impression and the actress stated that she loved the performances.

Coincidentally, around the same time, director Sashi Kiran Tikka and the team approached Kajal to narrate the story of Satyabhama, in which she plays a powerful cop. Despite her exhaustion from shooting for Bhagavanth Kesari, Kajal was captivated by the project's premise.

"I ended up spending three hours with the team. I was too engrossed, and I could not stop. I wanted to know every detail of the project. I gave my nod then and there," she concluded.

'Satyabhama' is slated for a grand release on June 7. Produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the action thriller marks a significant addition to Kajal's career. Along with 'Satyabhama', the actress is also gearing up for Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.