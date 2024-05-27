Janhvi Kapoor Visits This Favourite Place of Her Late Mother Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has quickly made a name for herself with her impressive performances. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, "Mr & Mrs Mahi," alongside Rajkummar Rao. As part of the film's promotion, she recently visited the Muppathanam Temple in Chennai, a special place for her late mother.

Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by Sridevi's cousin Maheshwari Ayyappan, visited the temple in Chennai that held special significance for Sridevi. Janhvi shared a photo of their visit on Instagram, expressing that the temple was her mother's favorite spot in Chennai. She looked stunning in a floral saree lehenga, honoring her mother's cherished traditions.

In response to her post, Varun Dhawan humorously commented, "Masi, who's actually your sister," referring to Sridevi’s cousin who was photographed with Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about how her mother's passing led her to adopt religious practices. In an interview with The Lallantop, she mentioned that she started believing in superstitions related to specific activities and dates, as well as clothing choices, after her mother's passing.

Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, and she has a younger sister named Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel.

On the work front, Janhvi made her debut in the film industry with the release of "Dhadak" in July 2019. In her upcoming film, "Mr & Mrs Mahi," she will portray the role of a cricketer. The film is set to hit theaters on May 31st.