Janhvi Kapoor's Startling Revelation About Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a surprising revelation about her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi's wishes for her career path. During the promotional interviews for her latest Hindi film, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', Janhvi disclosed that Sridevi never wanted her to pursue acting.

"Mom always wanted to keep me away from the industry and limelight. Every time I would look into the mirror and told her that I wanted to be an actress, she used to tell me that she always wanted me to be a doctor," she said.

Despite her mother's wishes, Janhvi followed in Sridevi's footsteps and made her acting debut in 2018. She has established herself as a talented actress, working both in Bollywood and South cinema.

Currently, Janhvi is busy with two upcoming Telugu films. Her debut Tollywood film is with the legendary actor Jr NTR titled 'Devara' while she will also be starring alongside Ram Charan in a yet-untitled project directed by Buchibabu Sanana and produced by the makers of 'Pushpa'.

Janhvi's recent Bollywood release, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', has been performing well at the box office. She has finished shooting a major portion of Devara, with a few songs and final scenes remaining. The film is targeted for an October release.

Meanwhile, the shooting for her Ram Charan starrer is set to commence in July or August. The film will feature music by A.R. Rahman and is said to have multiple stars from the Tamil and Kannada industries as well.