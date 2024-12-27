Collectors asked to close all borewells within two weeks, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday instructed all District Collectors to ensure that no borewells are left open within the next two weeks to prevent any loss of life, officials said.

The Chief Minister urged all departments to adopt a mission-mode approach to minimise road accidents and instructed officials to promptly identify and address accident-prone locations and repair black spots on a priority basis.

He also emphasised taking action against those responsible for accidents caused by uncovered borewells.

"All borewells should be closed within the next two weeks," he said.

Addressing a review meeting on road safety at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday, CM Sharma announced that special awareness campaigns would start in January.

These campaigns will target schools, colleges, and workplaces to educate people about road safety and encourage adherence to traffic rules.

The Chief Minister outlined a strategic approach based on the "6E Formula" for improving road safety and emergency response which includes education, engineering, enforcement, emergency care, evaluation and engagement.

He directed officials to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules and take firm action against violators.

The measures include installing modern CCTV systems for surveillance and speed monitoring, implementing automated challan systems for offenders and ensuring that vehicles without permits do not operate, the Chief Minister said.

He also emphasised the need to enhance trauma care, promote reflective tape for non-motorised vehicles, and pre-position ambulances based on iRAD data via district road safety committees.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to close illegal road cuts and remove encroachments, maintain road furniture and prevent stray animals on roads, enforce vehicle fitness rules, take strict action against overloading and overcrowding and analyse the root causes of accidents to prevent recurrence.

He also said that a special plan is to be developed for immediate improvement of black spots, with quality assurance as a priority.

Accountability will be fixed for delays in road construction, ensuring contractors and departments are held responsible, the Chief Minister added.

Illegal parking on highways will also be strictly prohibited, with proper parking arrangements implemented, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's efforts in forming division-level road safety task forces and integrating emergency services under the Emergency Response Support System.

He proposed honouring individuals and organisations contributing to road safety on special occasions to encourage accident responders and good samaritans.

CM Sharma concluded by stressing the need for regular monitoring of district-level road safety committees at the state level to ensure effective implementation of safety measures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.