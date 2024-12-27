'Dr. Manmohan Singh was committed to values of secularism, democracy': Vijayan condoles ex-PM's demise

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (IANS) Condoling the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday at the AIIMS in Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he is deeply saddened.

"The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and a distinguished statesman was committed to the values of secularism and democracy. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” wrote Vijayan in his social media page.

Vijayan added that Dr. Manmohan Singh was a hugely respected and revered economist and before being the Union Finance Minister, he was the governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

"As the Finance Minister he was instrumental in coming out with the liberalisation policies which changed the economic situation of the country," said Vijayan.

"When the Left pointed out the lapses in the new economic policies, he saw to it that he maintained the political dignity to the criticisms. As Union Minister of External Affairs he saw to it that India maintained cordial relations with all,” added Vijayan.

"His loss is going to be a huge loss for India,” said Vijayan.

Top Congress leaders of AICC's Kerala unit including Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has cancelled all his programes in the coming days and he is leaving for Delhi to pay homage to the former Prime Minister.

"He will forever be remembered for the services he gave to the country and more importantly for the way he carried himself and the clean image he always kept,” said Satheesan.

State BJP president K. Surendran said the state unit of the BJP deeply condoles the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala said the former PM is hugely responsible for taking India to a new level through his policies and he will be always known for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which today is succor to thousands of people.

