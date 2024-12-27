Nitish expresses grief over demise of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 in Delhi.

Taking to X, Nitish Kumar wrote: "The demise of former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh is sad. He was a skilled politician and economist. Under his leadership, India's economy got a new direction. The demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for Indian politics. I pray to God for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his deep condolence over the demise of the former Prime Minister.

"History will not only remember you but will also be your fan, Sir!! I express my deep condolences on the demise of the father of economic reforms in the country, the architect of economic change, a strong personality, a great politician, former Prime Minister and guardian Dr. Manmohan Singh. I pray to God to give a place to the noble soul in his lotus feet.

"Sardar Dr. Manmohan Singh presided over the historic progress and development of our economy and the country for decades. His wisdom, tolerance, foresight, humility and dedication will always be remembered. Apart from his gentleness and goodness, his positive, enthusiastic and inspiring words will always inspire me," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

Bihar unit Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed deep grief and said: "As the most successful Prime Minister of the 21st century, he will continue to inspire us. Every people and every party worker salute the great son of the country."

The unfortunate passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh marks the end of an era. He was not only India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014 but also the architect of the 1991 economic liberalization that laid the foundation for India’s modern economic growth.

His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by a steady and inclusive approach to governance, focusing on economic growth, social welfare, and strengthening India’s global standing.

The expressions of grief from political leaders across the spectrum highlight his impact as a statesman, economist, and unifier.

