Tamil Nadu CM mourns passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Chennai, Dec 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, Stalin wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman whose intellect and leadership steered India’s economic transformation. His tenure marked an era of steady growth, social progress, and reforms that improved the lives of millions.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh’s partnership with Thalaivar Kalaignar was instrumental in advancing Tamil Nadu’s development. Their mutual respect and collaboration brought vital projects to fruition and strengthened the state’s progress across various sectors. Dr. Manmohan Singh valued Tamil Nadu’s aspirations, ensuring that the voices of the South resonated in national policies, even during turbulent times."

Reflecting on the bond between Dr. Singh and his father, late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Stalin remarked: “Dr. Manmohan Singh and Thalaivar Kalaignar stood together, exemplifying the strength of coalition politics built on trust and respect for regional identities. His calm, thoughtful leadership reflected a rare quality—a leader who spoke less but achieved more, driven by action rather than rhetoric.”

Stalin also highlighted Dr. Singh’s connection with Tamil Nadu, saying: “To the people of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Manmohan Singh was not only a Prime Minister but also a friend of the state. His ability to understand and address our needs helped strengthen Tamil Nadu’s role in India’s growth story. His modesty, despite his vast knowledge and stature, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

The Chief Minister concluded by extending condolences: “On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the DMK, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Indian National Congress party. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy of wisdom, humility, and service will continue to guide and inspire future generations.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.