Bihar School Holidays Till January 12 due to Cold Wave: Bihar's Araria closed for classes up to 8

Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) Amid severe cold wave conditions, the authorities have suspended classes up to 8th standard in all schools of Bihar's Araria district till January 12.

Issuing an order, District Magistrate Anil Kumar suspended classes up to 8th standard in all schools and coaching institutes across Araria district until January 12.

The decision was made under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, prioritising the health and safety of young students.

All educational activities up to Class 8 in government and private schools, including pre-schools, Anganwadi centres, and coaching institutes, are prohibited until January 12, he said.

Classes for 9th to 12th standard students will run from 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Special classes and examinations for pre-board and board students are exempted and will continue as scheduled. Teachers must remain present in schools during this period.

The District Education Officer, District Programme Officer, Block Development Officers, and other officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The district administration of Sheohar has also implemented a suspension of classes up to January 12 due to cold weather.

The severe cold wave in Bihar is set to persist, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting no immediate relief.

A strong Western Disturbance, expected to impact Northwest India from Friday onwards, will bring more snowfall to the hilly regions, indirectly exacerbating cold conditions in Bihar.

Araria, Sheohar and other parts of North Bihar are expected to experience more intense cold and lower temperatures, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Severe cold conditions have been forecast across Bihar until Makar Sankranti on January 14. Dense fog is likely to persist during the mornings and nights, reducing visibility and increasing chill.

The IMD has predicted a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in both minimum and maximum temperatures over the next two days. The prevailing conditions highlight the urgency of the measures taken by local administrations, such as the suspension of classes up to Class 8 in Araria and Sheohar districts, to safeguard students from the health risks posed by the extreme weather. Residents are advised to take precautions to stay warm, especially during peak cold hours in the mornings and evenings.

