Rupali Ganguly showcases what ‘baa-titude’ is in her ‘favourite’ saree

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has shared some behind-the-scenes fun with her “Anupamaa” co-star Alpana Buch and even showcased what “baa-titude” is.

Rupali took to her Instagram, where she shared a video, where she is seen dressed in her favourite black and gold saree. She comes to Alpana, sits on her lap and then asks her how she is looking.

Alpana hilariously says she is looking like a sofa cover or a purse, to which Rupali says that she is a curtain. To which, Alpana funnily replies: “Parde main reh.”

Rupali captioned the post: “Anupamaa and Baa…. aur isko hum bolte hai Baa-titude…Normal behavior while shooting with each other @alpanabuch19 u irritating woman I love u Btw I love this saree and this is my favorite blouse @nishabedii @sanyukta1294.”

Earlier this month, Rupali debunked rumours of her leaving “Anupamaa”. Rumours were swirling about a supposed 15-year leap in the storyline.

Reacting to the same, Rupali said in a statement, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me, the recognition, the platform, the position —I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime.

“And ‘Anupamaa’ is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life”.

She continued, “If Rajan Ji (the producer of the show) ever says that he doesn't need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, ‘Please let me stay in ‘Anupamaa’’. I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave.”

“There can be no stranger news than this. ‘Anupamaa’ made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and ‘Anupamaa’ has become a part of my being”.

The actress said it’s “ridiculous” that people are speculating about this.

