CM Vijayan cuts short Singapore leg of private visit; to reach India on May 20

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (IANS) The now controversial private visit of Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and his family was cut short and on Wednesday morning they reached Dubai, UAE.

CM Vijayan had left India on May 6 for a three-nation tour of Indonesia, Singapore and UAE and was scheduled to return to the country on May 22. However, on Wednesday while chairing the online weekly Cabinet meeting from Dubai, he informed his colleagues that he would reach Kerala on May 20.

It was the Singapore leg of his private trip that he cut short and flew into Dubai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The visit came as a surprise as it was only after he left from Kochi that the state came to know of it as there was no official intimation regarding it.

The trip became mired in controversy after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan thanked the media for informing him that CM Vijayan was on a private visit to three countries, and said he had no clue about it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.