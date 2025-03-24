CM Rekha Gupta's 'Kheer' moment as BJP govt prepares for 'Viksit Delhi' budget

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is set to be tabled in the Assembly on March 25, marking a significant moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which returned to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Ahead of the budget session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other ministers, prepared kheer as part of the traditional "kheer ceremony" at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. BJP leaders have termed this budget a major step towards a "Viksit Delhi", promising economic growth, transparency, and recovery of misused funds.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi emphasised the accountability and efficiency this budget aims to bring. “I believe this will be an excellent budget, as Delhi now has a double-engine government. It will be a historic budget, ensuring that every hard-earned rupee of Delhi’s people, previously misused, will now be recovered from past governments,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal said, “The beginning of a 'Viksit Delhi' will start with this budget, and our Chief Minister will present it in the House tomorrow. Today, it is being inaugurated with a kheer ceremony.” The ceremonial start is seen as a symbolic gesture of prosperity and well-being.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay linked the budget to the larger vision of a developed nation. “Days of prosperity are coming to Delhi. After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has come to power. The dream of a Viksit Delhi will undoubtedly be fulfilled under the leadership of the Prime Minister, alongside the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat',” he said.

Minister Kapil Mishra remarked, "When the economy is in the hands of a woman, it always flourishes. This budget will drive Delhi’s economic growth and development, making tomorrow a historic day for the city."

According to the list of business, the House will begin with a Question Hour, which will be followed by Special Mention (Rule-280) under which MLAs will raise matters related to their constituencies and in general affecting the people of Delhi with the permission of the Chair.

This Budget Session marks a major milestone for the BJP government that returned to power in the national capital after a 27-year break, following the stunning win in the recent Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

This session will be the second for the new government. The first session was held between February 24 and March 3.

