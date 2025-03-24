Prajakta Koli opens up about the emotional experience of writing her debut audiobook

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli has revealed that writing her debut audiobook, “Too Good to Be True,” was an emotional experience.

She shared how the process stirred a wide range of feelings, making it a deeply personal journey for her. Speaking about her first book, Prajakta, who is widely recognised as ‘MostlySane,’ shared, “Firsts are always special- Not only is this my debut novel but it is also my first audiobook on Audible and bringing it to life in my voice has been a surreal experience!”

She added, “Writing this love story stirred so many emotions within me - I hope that listeners can connect with Avani and Aman’s journey as deeply as I did. As someone who loves storytelling in every format, I’m thrilled that Audible listeners can experience this story in an intimate and immersive way. I can’t wait to hear what listeners think of it!”

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager, India – Audible said, “Prajakta has been an integral part of Audible’s journey in India and witnessing her growth as a storyteller has been inspiring. From lending her voice to Audible Originals to now debuting as an author with her first audiobook, she continues to push creative boundaries. We are honoured for Audible to be the home for this milestone and look forward to reactions from her fans and our listeners as they experience this special release.”

“Too Good to Be True” explores the dynamics of modern relationships, taking listeners on a journey brimming with relatable moments, delightful excitement, and heartwarming romance.

The story revolves around Avani, a hopeless romantic who finds comfort in the pages of her beloved romance novels, wondering if real-life love can ever live up to the tales she reads. Enter Aman—charming, successful, and seemingly perfect, saying all the right things and completely enchanted by her. But for Avani, everything feels almost too perfect, leading her to struggle with self-doubt as she embarks on a journey of friendship, self-discovery, and navigating the uncertainties of love.

“Too Good to Be True” will be available to all Audible members from today.

