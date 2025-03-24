Salman Khan’s mental and physical strength is unmatched, says Abhilash Chaudhary

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Abhilash Chaudhary has heaped praise on “Sikandar” star Salman Khan and said his mental and physical strength is unmatched.

Speaking about his experience working with the Bollywood icon, Abhilash said: ”Being on set with Salman sir is like attending an acting Gurukul.”

“We worked together for nearly 100 days, and watching him in action—be it his acting, high-octane stunts, dance, or dialogue delivery—is truly awe-inspiring. His mental and physical strength is unmatched, and his ability to grasp and execute things so swiftly is a masterclass in itself”

In Sikandar, Abhilash essays the character of the villain Deva, Abhilash shared: “It feels invigorating to embrace a positive role after so long. But what makes this project even more special is the opportunity to work extensively with Salman Khan”

Having previously shared screen space with Salman Khan in small roles, this is the first time he has collaborated with the superstar in a substantial one.

He reminisces about his debut in Tubelight, where he worked closely with Sohail Khan but not directly with Salman.

Abhilash will next be seen as a lead hero in the upcoming independent film Shaadi Bazz. He is also collaborating with the maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma as the protagonist in an intense police drama series.

He has also wrapped up the second season of Dhahanam for MX Originals, following his performance as the main antagonist in the first instalment. His past works include commanding negative roles in notable films such as D Company, State of Siege: Temple Attack, and the Telugu action thriller Konda by Ram Gopal Varma where he played the lead negative role.

He has also worked in films such as The Zoya Factor and worked in blockbuster films such as Paltan, Commando 3, Dabangg 3, and Ujda Chaman.

In television, Abhilash starred in Udaan, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Chandragupta Maurya, Mere Angne Mein, and Savdhaan India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.