Club WC: PSG crush Atletico Madrid to get off to flying start

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) European champions Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup campaign off to a perfect start with a commanding 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday (IST).

The French side dominated the first half, and although Atletico improved slightly after the break, they created just one clear chance - which they missed - before PSG sealed the win in the closing minutes.

"We had the objective of making history this season, but this is a new chapter," PSG coach Luis Enrique said after the match.

Paris Saint-Germain was without Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola for the match, which kicked off under searing heat in a stadium with virtually no shade. Despite the absences, the European champions controlled the game from the start, reports Xinhua.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia posed a constant threat down the left and forced Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak into an early save before Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock in the 19th minute.

PSG had controlled possession in the opening stages, and Ruiz put justice to the scoreline with a low strike from the edge of the area that gave Oblak no chance.

There was a nervous moment for PSG when Giuliano Simeone went down after tangling with Nuno Mendes. Mendes could have been in trouble as the last defender if a foul had been given, but the referee opted to play on.

Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia both had further chances as PSG varied the tempo against an Atletico side that struggled with the heat and pace.

Antoine Griezmann had Atletico's only chance of the first half in stoppage time, but after PSG failed to clear a rare attack, he fired straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma. The PSG keeper launched a rapid counterattack that ended with Vitinha doubling the lead, curling home a shot after being left unmarked.

Atletico brought on Koke for Samuel Lino at halftime and looked to push forward, but PSG continued to threaten. Kvaratskhelia nearly added a third with a curling effort that Oblak tipped onto the bar.

Julian Alvarez found the net for Atletico in the 57th minute, but the goal was disallowed for a clear prior foul by Koke. Their hopes of a comeback faded further when Clement Lenglet was sent off for a second yellow card - the first for a bad challenge, and the second for protesting a perceived foul on Oblak.

Substitute Alexander Sorloth squandered a golden opportunity with 10 minutes remaining, firing over from four yards with the goal wide open. PSG then made it 3-0 in the 87th minute as Senny Mayulu turned and scored after Atletico failed to clear a cross.

There was still time for a fourth, with Kang-In Lee converting a penalty in stoppage time after Robin le Normand handled a shot inside the box.

"The club is hungry, the fans are hungry, the players and the team are hungry, and that's a good feeling. We have the same objective as in other competitions, which is to go as far as possible and try to win it," Enrique said.

"The team competed, despite the tough defeat, and a 4-0 scoreline. We're obliged to get good results in the other games now," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

