MHT CET 2025 Result Out: Check at mahacet.in

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the results of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 for the PCM stream. This much-awaited announcement sets the stage for more than 4.2 lakh candidates who sat for the test, including those who were helped by the retest on May 5.

Reaching MHT CET 2025 Results

To verify their scores, candidates can simply follow a process on the official website mahacet.in. The step-by-step instructions are as follows:

1. Go to the Official Website: Go to mahacet.in

2. Click Result Link: Find the "MHT CET 2025 result" link.

3. Log in Using Login Credentials: Log in using your application number and password.

4. View and Download Result: Check your scorecard and download it for future reference.

What to Expect Next: Counselling and Admission Process

Eligible candidates in the MHT CET 2025 PCM category will move on to the counseling round, which will be conducted from the month of June. The counseling will be conducted in three rounds, and seats will be allocated on the basis of merit, category, and choice of candidates. Eligible students have to register individually to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and upload documents. Admission will be finalized after document verification and seat allotment at designated centers.

A New Chapter for Students Aspiring Higher

MHT CET 2025 result declaration is a key turning point for students looking forward to seeking higher education in technical sectors. As the counseling schedule is just around the corner, students may now look ahead to moving one step closer to the initiation of their educational pursuits.

Also read: MHT CET 2025 Result To be Out soon; Direct link and Step-by-step process!