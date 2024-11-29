CLOSE-IN: A wonderful week for Indian cricket (IANS Column)  

The two major events that highlighted the might of Indian cricket were the victory at Perth and the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction . Both showed the progress, focus, and genuine love that the millions of Indians have for cricket. For the game to thrive, India needs to be spearheading and leading it globally. The seeds for it seem to have been sown, as cricket is gradually becoming a sport to reckon with around the globe.

The game is like a cult movement spreading itself gradually into the four corners of the world. It has been modernised through the limited-over versions, as well as continued in maintaining its origins.

The spread of people from the cricket-playing countries having settled in areas where cricket hardly existed has led to its popularity and interest. The cricket leagues in Europe, the United States of America, and the Middle East are just the beginning of the rise that will definitely catapult the game to a better future.

India’s phenomenal victory in Perth against Australia was just the tonic required to generate interest in the Test series. With points at stake to qualify for the World Test Championship 2025, each match has now become significant and one of importance.

The 1st innings of the 1st Test match of the Australia and India encounter was like an act in a play that went totally awry. India being bowled out for 150 runs showed how their batters were unfamiliar with the conditions; however, to have Australia at 67 for 7 at the end of the day was quite remarkable, a fight back. The Indian captain, Jaspreet Bumrah, demolished the top order with a bowling spell that had the cricketing world stand up and applaud. The praise that was bestowed upon him, thereafter, by cricketing legends, who have in their time destroyed bowlers, was so pleasing to hear.

This gets one thinking of the time when the Indian spinners were renowned as Indian magicians. They bewildered batsmen with what was popularly termed as the “Indian rope trick,” leaving batters confused and hanging in mid-air and in despair. Bumrah had the Australian batters in the same state of hopelessness.

The revival of the Indian team after their disastrous series against New Zealand at home was amazing. This makes one question as to why the local-born cricketers are now struggling in their own backyard. India prepared a spinning wicket and found their own batters and bowlers struggling, whereas the Australians were at sea on their own fast, bouncy track. Maybe it is the lack of playing domestic cricket, especially due to the extensive and taxing international cricket schedule being played now. Both the batters and bowlers are struggling at times to adapt to their own turf.

Indian cricket is truly on a high. Talented young cricketers are mushrooming like never before; however, one who has taken the cricketing world by storm is Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has the skill and the batting capabilities to carry forward the legacy from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when they call it a day. In the 70s one wondered whether India would ever have a batsman to match up to Sunil Gavaskar. Then arrived Sachin Tendulkar to grace the Indian cricket scene, followed by Virat Kohli. Each one in a class of their own and one that cricketers around the world acknowledged and bowed to their performance. Indian cricket now has a rising star in Jaiswal and one who could keep the interest of the Indian mathematical and statistical minds and followers of the game ticking.

The win against Australia has got the Indian team back on track. The positive mindset is important, especially when they play the 2nd Test match, a day-and-night affair, in Adelaide. A humiliated Australian side is a dangerous opponent. They will come with all guns blazing; however, with Bumrah and Md. Siraj to face and batters like Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with Rohit Sharma to subdue, their task is not going to be that simple this time around.

The IPL auction was another grand occasion relating to Indian cricket this week. The most interesting part was that it was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a country not known for its cricket. The increase in the amount to be spent on players brought a smile to the faces of many of the players. The IPL has become a very forceful entity and an important one in the life of cricketers in India and around the world. The tournament is escalating to become one of the top sports-related events, and modern technology is such that it can be followed with ease. The IPL has become the platform for cricketers to become superstars overnight and one in which there are umpteen tales of rags-to-riches stories.

The popular TV program hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, “Kaun Banega Crorepati", is relevant to the IPL as well. A 13 year old Indian junior cricketer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has become the youngest cricketer to become a crorepati at the IPL auction. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore. A talented cricketer, as one gathers, who is from a small village in Bihar. The young boy impressed one and all when he scored a century against the U-19 Australian side. One hopes and prays that the early success does not divert the youngster from his goals.

This is a good example of what is in store for one to see in the years to come. Young, mature, and skillful cricketers coming forth in abundance.

Indian cricket will truly be shining then.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)

