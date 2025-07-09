Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘violent tactics’ can’t silence Opposition voice, says Jagan

Amaravati, July 9 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on the house of former MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in Nellore and alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's tyrannical rule manifested in the form of three murders, six attempted murders and 12 attacks.

Condemning what he called violent tactics of CM Naidu, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said through attacks and vengeful politics, CM Naidu cannot silence the voice of the Opposition.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the Chandrababu Naidu government is resorting to murders, attempts to murder and attacks and the recent attack on the former MLA’s house is no different.

He alleged that the attack was carried out with a clear attempt to murder Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who served as six-time MLA.

“The terrorizing of his elderly mother and the havoc and destruction caused by TDP goons is a horrific assault on democracy. It is evident that TDP mobs, in the presence of the police, carried out this attack with the sole intention of eliminating Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who served as an MLA six times,” he said.

The former chief minister said that never before was such an attack witnessed in Telugu states.

“Chandrababu Naidu, who is occupied with the ‘Red Book’ Constitution, is deriving sadistic pleasure by orchestrating such attacks through his party’s goons everywhere,” the YSRCP chief remarked.

‘Red Book’ is a reference to a diary carried by Chandrababu Naidu’s son and state Minister Nara Lokesh during an election campaign last year. The TDP leader claimed to have written in the ‘Red Book’ the names of YSRCP leaders and officials who "will have to pay" for allegedly targeting TDP leaders during the YSRCP's rule.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house was a planned conspiracy to create hurdles in his visit to Chittoor District as the Leader of the Opposition to console the mango farmers who are in distress.

The YSRCP chief said the attack was also a conspiracy to divert attention from issues plaguing the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.