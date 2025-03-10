Champions Trophy: Rohit is right up there with some of the best captains from India, says Karthik

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) After India won its third Champions Trophy title, former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said skipper Rohit Sharma stands right up there with some of the best captains who have led the side the to silverware glory.

At the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Rohit top-scored with an explosive 76 off 83 balls and marshalled the team well on the field as India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win 2025 Champions Trophy.

“When you speak about captains, he is right up there with some of the best that's ever been there for India. We speak about Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni - World Cup winners. Rohit Sharma is a World Cup winner, and the way he has led the team is one.

“Yes, he has won the tournament. But more importantly, the change in mindset that he's brought about for the Indian team right now and for the generations to follow, saying we need to adapt and evolve and playing aggressively is our mantra - that's been beautiful to watch,” said Karthik in an ICC video posted on Instagram on Monday.

India, the top-ranked ODI team, added the 2025 Champions Trophy title to the trophies they won in 2002 and 2013 to become the most successful team in the eight-team competition’s history. The glorious night in Dubai also got Rohit his second ICC title win as a captain after leading India to 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win in Barbados. In both of India’s trophy wins, the side remained unbeaten throughout their campaign.

“Unreal. In a span of nine months to win two massive ICC titles, it doesn't get better than that. The legacy the man Rohit Sharma is leaving has been brilliant. The way he has gone about not only winning the tournament but also picking a team that is suiting conditions.

“The way he has played with the bat, he set that intent, that marker in stone saying, this is how I want my team to play. It's been lovely to watch. In the crunch moments, they've stayed calm, and they've got some serious talent there with very, very immaculate planning and how it needs to be done,” concluded Karthik.

