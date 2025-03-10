Bihar govt to crackdown on encroachment of Bettiah Raj properties

Patna, March 10 (IANS) The Bihar government is set to take strict action against illegal encroachments on Bettiah Raj properties, with senior officials already mobilizing efforts to reclaim government land.

On Monday morning, the Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Revenue and Land Reforms Board, K.K. Pathak, visited Bettiah City to assess the situation.

His visit has created a sense of urgency among officials in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, that the government is serious about removing illegal occupants from these properties.

A total of 1,326 acres of additional Bettiah Raj land has recently been discovered, which was not included in the 2017-18 land survey. The administration is now expediting the process of registering this land in government records to ensure its protection.

With K.K. Pathak personally reviewing the status of these properties, a major crackdown on encroachments is expected soon. The government’s focus on land reforms could lead to wider action across the state to recover illegally occupied public land.

Following strict instructions from District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Rai, officials have been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the land records of Bettiah Raj.

K.K. Pathak is expected to review illegal occupations on government lands during his visit. Many long-standing cases of encroachments have surfaced, and strict action is anticipated against those involved.

His visit will also include a review of the digitization of Bettiah Raj properties for better record-keeping and transparency. The government is considering a heritage development plan to restore and develop the palaces and historical sites of Bettiah Raj.

Pathak’s reputation for swift action has put district officials on edge. Even before his arrival, they have started reviewing land records and preparing reports on pending cases. This visit is expected to be a critical test for the revenue and administrative officials in Bettiah.

With the Bihar Assembly passing the bill about the Bettiah Raj during the winter session last year, the property comes under the state government's ownership, which marks a significant development in the state's governance and land management.

The last ruler of Bettiah Raj, Harendra Kishore Singh, passed away in 1893 without leaving an heir, leading to the management of the estate by the "Court of Wards" starting in 1897.

The property, totaling 15,221 acres in Bihar and 143 acres in Uttar Pradesh, has seen significant encroachments. Over 66 per cent of the estate’s land in West Champaran and 60 per cent in East Champaran are reportedly occupied illegally.

Many current residents of the estate are likely to approach the judiciary, contesting their eviction or seeking ownership rights based on long-term occupation or other claims.

