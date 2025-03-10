Telangana Heatwave Alert: 40°C Expected in Next 3 Days

Telangana is set to experience a sharp rise in temperatures over the next three days, with daytime highs reaching 40°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the summer heat is officially here, and residents should be prepared for intense warmth.

The Telangana government has issued an advisory to help citizens protect themselves from the heat. It is advised to avoid stepping outside between 12 pm and 3 pm unless absolutely necessary. Staying hydrated is crucial, so drinking plenty of water, consuming ORS, and homemade drinks like lemon water or buttermilk is highly recommended. Eating seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, and oranges, which are rich in water content, will help maintain hydration.

Residents are also advised to wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes, cover their heads with hats or umbrellas, and wear footwear while going outside. The government cautions against consuming high-protein, salty, or spicy foods and urges avoiding caffeine, tea, and coffee, as they can lead to dehydration.

Stay safe and follow these guidelines as temperatures continue to rise in Telangana.