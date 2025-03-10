TGPSC Group 2, 3 Results soon; Check here for dates

The Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has issued the release dates of various group examination results. The applicants who have taken these exams can find their results on the dates:

March 10: Provisional marks for Group-1 examinations will be out today.

March 11: The general ranking list for Group-2 exams will be made public.

March 14: The general ranking list for Group-3 exams will be out.

March 17: The result of Hostel Welfare Officer posts will be declared final.

March 19: The result of Extension Officer posts will be declared final.

The TGPSC recommends that the candidates keep a close watch on the official website for updates and detailed information about the results. This will keep them informed about the recent developments and enable them to plan their further course of action accordingly.

It should be noted that the TGPSC holds different examinations from time to time throughout the year for filling various vacant posts in various government departments. The exams are extremely competitive, and candidates need to prepare hard to enhance their prospects of success.

With the dates of results announced, the candidates can begin preparing for the subsequent stage of the selection process. This could be interviews, verification of documents, or some other formalities.

In summary, the TGPSC result announcement dates are an important milestone for candidates who took the group exams. By remaining updated and getting ready for the next phase, candidates can proceed with the next step towards the realization of their career aspirations.

