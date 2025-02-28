Champions Trophy: It’s been already decided, there’s no point dwelling, says Bracewell on advantage to India

Dubai, Feb 28 (IANS) New Zealand’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell gave his take on India playing all of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, saying it was something that has already been decided and that there’s no point dwelling on it.

The decision for India to play all of its Champions Trophy matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, especially after being denied permission to play their matches in Pakistan, came under limelight this week, with former England skippers Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, and Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed claiming that India has got an upper hand from the start as compared to other teams.

“Look, it is what it is. It's been already decided, and that's the way that it is, and there's no point dwelling on that. It's part of what makes it exciting. I personally think it is that coming to a different ground and trying to figure out those different conditions. Not much more to say on that, other than we're excited to try and learn and play in different conditions,” said Bracewell to reporters outside New Zealand’s training session at the ICC Academy on Friday.

New Zealand is all set to play against India in Dubai on Sunday, with both teams already qualifying for the semifinals. The match will also mark Virat Kohli’s 300th ODI appearance, making him the seventh player to achieve this landmark after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M.S. Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

“That's obviously a massive achievement. 300 games across a career is very impressive, and then to put that in just one format is amazing. It's a testament to the way that he's gone about his career.”

“I saw it first-hand at RCB - how he prepared for each match, and it's very impressive. He's one of a number of class players in the Indian line-up, and they've all played a lot of cricket now. So, they're going to be a challenging team to come up against, but we're really excited about that challenge,” added Bracewell.

Asked if New Zealand would take their match against India lightly, Bracewell stated, “No, it's definitely an important game for us. Anytime you take on India at an ICC event, it's always a big occasion. We're excited about the game and obviously, if you can win the game, then it takes a lot of momentum through to that semifinal.”

“It's always a challenge getting through to the semifinals, first of all. Once you get there, then it's a one-off match and then another one-off match. So obviously, it's great to be involved in that, but we've got a huge match against India first. If we can look at this like another playoff match, then we're going to put ourselves in a good position to be able to win critical moments,” he said.

Quizzed on whether New Zealand would bring back Daryl Mitchell, who missed their game against Bangladesh due to illness, Bracewell said, “I'm sure if Daryl's fit, he'll be back playing. He's obviously just had a little bit of illness in the last game, so he's looking really healthy around the group. So it'll be exciting to have him back in the group. He's a massive part of our middle order and has done well for a number of years now.”

“I haven't been privy to those conversations, but I'm sure we'll be putting our best team out there and trying to get another win on the board. Mitch and Gary will come together and decide on the final 11, which they've done for the last couple of games. We haven't seen the conditions yet here, so they'll make a final decision on the team at the top," said Bracewell.

With New Zealand having their first training session in Dubai, Bracewell said the side’s intention will be to try and get used to the wickets as quickly as they can.

“The wickets here have looked like they've taken a bit of a spin. We've obviously enjoyed the pitches in Pakistan, and I think we've got a pretty well-balanced side to play in any conditions. So hopefully we can continue to do that and adjust to what's in front of us.”

“That's been the strength of our side, which is adjusting to the surface and really throwing different looks at teams that are suited to that surface. So hopefully, we continue to do that as a side. I haven't played any cricket here in Dubai before, so I'll be trying to do that on the practice wickets and then take that out into the middle.”

“As a bowler, you try and find out what ball was the most challenging on that wicket and then try to bowl that ball as many times as you can. We've got a lot of experience in our spin bowling group, with Mitch Santner leading the way there. He's a great person to talk to about what's effective on a wicket,” he said.

“We work really closely as a spin bowling unit with GP (Glenn Phillips) there as well and Rach (Rachin Ravindra), of course, to find out what's actually challenging on that surface and perhaps set fields accordingly as well,” Bracewell concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.