5 Reasons Why Kudumbasthan is a Must-Watch on OTT

If there's an actor in Tamil cinema right now who is widely loved by audiences and critics for picking unique yet relatable subjects for the masses, it's Manikandan. The actor, who is on a roll with back-to-back hits like Good Night and Lover, had recently come up with yet another appealing subject titled, "Kudumbasthan". The movie was directed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy and it stars Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram besides Manikandan.

The movie was a sleeper hit in the Tamil market when it was releaesd in January in the theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie had positive word of mouth from the audiences who lapped it up and took the movie past the finish line. Manikandan is on a roll and had scored his hat-trick hit with "Kudumbasthan".

Now, for those of you who missed watching this movie on the big screen, it will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 in a week's time. The streaming platform has bagged the rights of the movie and it will make its arrival on the 7th of March on Zee5. Here are a few reasons why you shouldn't miss out on watching Kudumbasthan.

Manikandan's Subtle Yet Terrific Acting Efforts

He might have had to wait a long time to get a break but Manikandan has finally arrived and he had arrived big. Unlike his contemporaries who are itching to get on to the action genre the moment a film of theirs becomes a hit, Manikandan has stuck to his strengths and his target audience. Even though Lover can be termed a youthful film, there are quite a handful of family audiences who watched and appreciated the movie for what it was. The same happened with Kudumbasthan as families flocked to the theatres to catch the film and Manikandan is a very big reason for that.

Guru Somasundaram as the dominant brother-in-law

Guru Somasundaram is a name that's familiar with Tamil audiences right from 2011. With his believable performances, the actor soon turned into a legendary name. Even if you had missed out on his amazing work in Tamil cinema all these years, watch his terrific performance in the Bazil Joseph directed Minnal Murali. Many would argue that he is the soul of the movie and there is no doubt in agreeing to the same. His performance in Kudumbasthan is funny and entertaining. As a brother-in-law who likes to assert dominance over Manikandan's character whenever he gets the chance, Guru Somasundaram aced the role to perfection.

The return of the family genre in cinema

Ever since the advent of the OTT, audiences have evolved big time. They have started watching movies from nearly every language and that forced film-makers to innovate big time. Also, what the OTTs have done is push the audiences further away from enjoying movies on the big screen. The trailer of a movie decides whether a movie must be watched in the theaters or not. Even big star movies got rejected badly by the audiences because of a bad trailer cut and lesser-known movies were lapped up by movie-lovers if the content is good. Owing to this trend, film-makers had started increasing the scale of movies in a hope that the grandeur would attract people to the movies. Even that didn't work out fully. Because of this vision, the family genre had nearly died and at one point, it looked like the genre could be declared dead.

As audience want to watch tentpole movies even on OTT, production houses stopped producing family friendly content. One of the few movies to have worked big time on OTT was Manikandan's Good Night. The movie crossed borders and received love from other states as well. In a similar way, Kudumbasthan is the return of family content in Tamil cinema and such movies must be encouraged for more movies to me made along these lines.

Relatable to one and all

Kudumbasthan is a movie that appeals to that section of society that's dominantly present in the country and that is the middle class. The movie has a protagonist who is struggling to make ends meet and has a wife, who is preparing for the UPSC Civil Services. The movie discusses every day problems and deals with them in a sensible way.

Ample fun and comedy

Even though the movie is about a struggling middle-class bloke, it has ample fun elements and all the struggles faced by the hero are narrated comically. This is a movie that should be watched and relished with family as the OTT wave has diminished the experience of sitting together as a family to consume content.