Champions League: Milan hold Barca to 3-3 draw in SF first-leg

Barcelona, May 1 (IANS) Barcelona FC came from 0-2 and 2-3 down to earn an epic 3-3 draw in a Champions League classic at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, ensuring the teams head to Milan next Tuesday on level terms.

Marcus Thuram audaciously flicked Denzel Dumfries' cross beyond Wojciech Szczęsny after just 30 seconds for the fastest goal in a Champions League semi-final.

Barcelona responded positively, Ferran Torres twice shooting narrowly wide, but Inter doubled their lead in the 21st minute. Federico Dimarco curled in an outswinging corner from the left which was met by the towering jump of Francesco Acerbi, before Dumfries, provider of the first goal, converted powerfully with an acrobatic scissor-kick.

It looked an uphill battle for Barcelona with Inter’s defensive fortitude well known, but the hosts were level by half-time thanks to some inspired attacking play.

Making his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions, Lamine Yamal kick-started the turnaround with an exquisite solo goal, darting into the box from the right wing and curling a pinpoint finish into the far corner.

Yamal continued to shine and Barcelona continued to threaten, Yann Sommer denying the 17-year-old a similarly sublime second as he danced past Dimarco and fired a powerful shot goalward.

A low Dani Olmo drive was pushed away by the Inter goalkeeper minutes later, but Sommer was beaten again on 38 minutes as Ferran Torres finished off a sweeping team move, running onto Raphinha’s header from Pedri's precise curling cross.

A more controlled start to the second half followed, but the tempo was ramped up once more when Dumfries connected with Hakan Çalhanoğlu's corner to restore Inter's lead in the 64th minute.

Barcelona responded from a corner of their own a minute later, the ball making its way out to Raphinha for a sizzling long-range strike which hit the crossbar before bouncing in off Sommer.

Inter appeared to have taken the lead again when Henrikh Mkhitaryan converted in the 75th minute but an offside flag means this tie heads to Milan with the scores level.

"We didn’t start well, but we got right back into the match. The second half was spectacular. There’s one leg of this tie left and we have to win it. I think this qualifies for that description of the 'final before the final!" said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said, "We saw a fantastic match and we knew that semi-finals are difficult. We could even have won. I really liked the impact that our subs had tonight. Our fans know that we’ve been giving our utmost in difficult times and we know that Tuesday will be a 'final."

