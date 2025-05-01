Telangana Weather: Rains Expected for 4 Days in These Districts

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rains across Telangana over the next four days due to a trough extending from Madhya Pradesh to Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for the state, warning of rainfall and strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour during this period.

A rain alert has been issued for several districts, including Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagama, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Narayanpet.

The department stated that Hyderabad city will remain cloudy, with chances of moderate rain over the next four days. Except for the northern districts, temperatures in other areas are expected to drop slightly.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall was observed in many districts. Rain was recorded in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Rajanna Sircilla. Rudrangi in Rajanna Sircilla district received the highest rainfall, measuring 5.1 cm.

Despite the rains, Telangana continues to experience extreme heat. Several areas have reported record-breaking temperatures. Four districts recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. The highest was 44.5°C in Talamadugu (Adilabad), followed by 44.4°C in Godhur (Jagtial), 44.3°C in Dasturabad (Nirmal), and 44.1°C in Mendora (Nizamabad).

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation and has advised citizens to stay alert for changing weather conditions.