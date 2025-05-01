May 2025 Important Dates, National and International Events

May is a colorful and eventful month, filled with important events, observances, and festivals from across the globe. With the summer season heating up, May arrives with a wide range of national and international days, holidays, and celebrations that reflect the richness of cultures, traditions, and identities.

Important Days in May 2025

Here's an exhaustive list of important days, dates, and events that will occur in May 2025:

May 1

International Labour Day or May Day: A public holiday in numerous nations, May Day is commemorated to mark the success of workers and foster equitable labor practices.

Maharashtra Day: Commemorating the establishment of the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Global Love Day: Commemorating a day for the spread of love, benevolence, and compassion throughout the world.

World Password Day: Awareness of password security and management.

May 2

World Tuna Day: Focusing on the conservation of tuna and sustainable fishing.

International Harry Potter Day: Commemorating the magical world of Harry Potter.

International Scurvy Awareness Day: Creating awareness about scurvy, a condition caused by vitamin C deficiency.

May 3

Press Freedom Day: Fostering freedom of the press and safeguarding the rights of journalists.

Sun Day: Focusing on the significance of solar energy and sustainability.

International Wild Koala Day: Creating awareness about koala conservation.

Wordsmith Day: Honoring the craftsmanship of wordsmithing and language.

May 4

International Firefighters' Day: Saluting firefighters' gallantry and sacrifices.

World Laughter Day: Encouraging laughter and good vibes across the world.

May 5

International Day of the Midwife: Commemorating midwives' vital contribution to healthcare.

World Hand Hygiene Day: Encouraging hand hygiene practices to avoid infections.

Met Gala: A high-profile fashion event in New York City.

May 6

Asthma Day: Creating awareness about asthma and respiratory well-being.

International No Diet Day: Encouraging body positivity and self-acceptance.

May 7

World Athletics Day: Encouraging athletics and sports development across the globe.

May 8

World Red Cross And Red Crescent Day: Commemorating the humanitarian activities of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

World Ovarian Cancer Day: Encouraging awareness regarding ovarian cancer and research.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Commemorating the birthday of the Indian poet and philosopher.

May 9

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Commemorating the birthday of the Indian ruler Maharana Pratap.

Europe Day: Encouraging European integration and cooperation.

May 10

World Lupus Day: Spreading awareness about lupus and encouraging research.

World Migratory Bird Day: Commemorating migratory birds and encouraging conservation.

World Belly Dance Day: Encouraging belly dance and cross-cultural exchange.

World Fair Trade Day: Encouraging fair trade practices and sustainable development.

May 11

National Technology Day: Commemorating the technological achievements of India.

Mother's Day: Celebrating mothers and encouraging maternal love.

May 12

International Nurses Day: Commemorating nurses' work in healthcare.

International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases: Creating awareness about chronic diseases.

Buddha Purnima: Observing the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

May 13

World Cocktail Day: Commemorating the art of mixology and cocktail culture.

May 15

International Day Of Families: Encouraging family values and harmony.

International Huntington's Disease Awareness Day: Creating awareness about Huntington's disease and encouraging research.

May 16

National Dengue Day: Spreading awareness regarding dengue fever and preventing it.

International Day of Light: Commemorating the significance of light and photonics.

May 17

World Baking Day: Honoring baking and spreading culinary creativity.

World Hypertension Day: Creating awareness regarding hypertension and preventing heart diseases.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day: Encouraging ICT development and digital inclusion.

World Fiddle Day: Honoring the violin and string music.

May 18

World AIDS Vaccine Day: Encouraging HIV/AIDS research and vaccine development.

International Museum Day: Commemorating museums and cultural heritage.

May 21

National Anti-Terrorism Day: Encouraging peace and denouncing terrorism.

International Tea Day: Commemorating tea culture and encouraging sustainable tea production.

May 22

International Day for Biological Diversity: Encouraging conservation of biodiversity and sustainable development.

International Mother Earth Day: Commemorating the Earth and encouraging environmental conservation.

May 23

World Turtle Day: Creating awareness about turtle conservation and encouraging protection of these incredible creatures.

May 24

National Brother's Day: Commemorating brotherhood and encouraging sibling love.

International Tiara Day: Encouraging confidence and self-expression through wearing tiaras.

May 25

Africa Day: Commemorating African culture and encouraging solidarity among African nations.

International Skin Pigmentation Day: Creating awareness about skin pigmentation disorders and encouraging inclusiveness.

May 26

World Redhead Day: Honoring individuals with red hair and awareness regarding the different features related to red hair.

May 28

International Day of Action for Women's Health: Upholding women's health and their reproductive rights.

World Passion Fruit Martini Day: Commemorating the passion fruit martini and mixology awareness.

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Creating awareness concerning menstrual hygiene and menstrual product accessibility.

May 29

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Commemorating UN peacekeepers' contributions and promoting peace and security globally.

International Everest Day: Commemorating the glory of Mount Everest and encouraging mountaineering.

May 30

Goa Statehood Day: Commemorating the establishment of the Indian state Goa.

Hindi Journalism Day: Encouraging Hindi language and journalism.

May 31

Anti-Tobacco Day: Sounding the alarm on the dangers of tobacco and encouraging tobacco control.

Web Designer Day: Honoring the art of web design and encouraging digital creativity.

These are just a few of the many significant days, dates, and events occurring in May. If you're interested in raising awareness about social causes, honoring cultural heritage, or just plain having fun, there's something for everybody in May!