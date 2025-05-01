Akhil Sachdeva: India’s at its phenomenal stage of being at peak of its music

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Music composer and singer Akhil Sachdeva has talked about how Bollywood and its music have evolved significantly over the past decade, especially post-COVID and with the rise of OTT platforms. He also feels that it's a golden phase for Indian music, where experimentation is welcomed and soulful connection remains important.

Asked how has the Bollywood music scene changed since he started, Akhil told IANS: “I would say Bollywood, the whole film approach, the kind of films that are coming, the whole concept has changed, especially in the last 10 years with the generation change and post Covid and with the incoming of OTT and everything, the taste, the mindset of people has changed.”

“So it's just not the Bollywood music, but the whole Bollywood as a whole, I would say.”

Talking about music in India, he added: “Then music-wise, I would say, yes, currently, India is at its phenomenal stage of being at the peak of its music, a lot of experiments are happening, a lot of amazing talents are coming and showing their talent.”

He says it is the right phase for “everyone, each one of the musicians, they can move forward and build it around because I think the sounds are getting changed and getting acceptable.”

“So it's up to you, whatever, but I keep it very simple. As I said, whatever strikes to the soul has to be the right thing. And I believe in that,” he added.

Akhil started his Bollywood journey when he happened to meet “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” filmmaker Shashank Khaitan at his friend and actress Huma Qureshi's Eid dinner. The film is a spiritual successor to 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The musician's next chartbuster was “Tera Ban Jaunga” from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Then came his third chartbuster “Mere Liye” from “Broken But Beautiful” season 3 starring late star Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The series revolves around love, heartbreaks and never ending romance between two individuals. First two seasons are about the story of Veer and Sameera played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.