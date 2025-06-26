Centre takes stock of mega infra projects coming up in Jharkhand, northeast states

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Centre has reviewed key issues affecting mega infrastructure projects in Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh at a high-level meeting held here, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from Central ministries, state governments, and project proponents, focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

In the meeting, 18 issues across 11 significant projects that are being implemented in Jharkhand were taken up for review, with the total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crore. Two issues across two projects in Sikkim, with a total cost of Rs 943.04 crore, were also reviewed, while three issues across two projects coming up in Nagaland, with a total cost of Rs 544.65 crore, were taken up for review.

Similarly, in the case of Assam, one project that is being built for Rs 6,700 crore was taken up for review, while seven issues across three projects, including one private project, coming up with a total investment of Rs 33,469 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, formed part of the high-level review.

The Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase I, pertaining to the state of Jharkhand, was reviewed in detail. The project is being implemented under the Ministry of Power through the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)/ Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PUVNL).

The project aims to install a total capacity of 4,000 MW in phases, with Phase I comprising three units of 800 MW each, totalling 2,400 MW. This brownfield expansion project is being set up on the site of the existing Patratu Thermal Power Station. The project is based on supercritical technology, which enables improved efficiency and reduced emissions. Water for the plant will be drawn from the nearby Nalkari Dam, while coal supply has been secured through NTPC’s captive coal blocks, the statement explained.

The 2,880 MW Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh, being developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power, will feature India’s tallest dam and generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually. Scheduled for commissioning by February 2032, it will aid flood control, provide 13 per cent free power to the state, and support Net Zero goals, the statement said.

The Kohima Bypass Road in Nagaland, developed by NHIDCL under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will decongest Kohima city, improve intra- and inter-state connectivity, and promote trade, tourism, and regional integration. Both projects are crucial for socio-economic development and enhancing infrastructure resilience in the Northeast’s challenging terrain.

An issue pertaining to a private sector project of GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited in the State of Arunachal Pradesh, worth Rs 1,000 crore, was also reviewed during the meeting.

The Secretary, DPIIT, advised the state government to accord high priority to the matter and extend all necessary support to GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited to ensure the timely resolution of the project-related issues. The state government was further encouraged to adopt proactive measures aimed at promoting Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), thereby enhancing private sector confidence and fostering a conducive investment climate both within the State and across the country.

Secretary, DPIIT, reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing the institutional framework for project monitoring and instructed the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues, the statement added.

