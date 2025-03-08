Centre spreads awareness on zoonotic diseases to over 1 lakh women livestock farmers

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) More than 1 lakh livestock women farmers have been given information about various zoonotic diseases, on the eve of International Women’s Day, said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Saturday.

The women were imparted knowledge, via a virtual programme, on clean milk production, and the role of ethnoveterinary medicines in disease prevention by experts and veterinarians.

“Women play a significant role in Dairy cooperative societies (DCS),” said Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, while chairing the virtual session.

“The perseverance of women dairy farmers has been remarkable who have been able to organise themselves via Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Community Linked Farmers (CLFs), and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) where Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) were not present,” Upadhyaya added.

“While contribution of women to the dairy sector is enormous, they should also focus on availing benefits of central government schemes in the sector,” she said, stating that schemes for goat and sheep rearing can help women farmers in getting good returns at low cost.

Citing example of the Covid pandemic, she stated that there is a need to focus on preventing zoonotic dieseases to prevent animal human disease tranmission and loss of productivity.

The virtual session was attended by women across 21 States and UTs. Around 2,050 camps were organised by Village level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

“Women farmers must focus on the link between animal husbandry practices and public health,” said Varsha Joshi, additional secretary, DAHD.

She emphasised the need for hygienic, sustainable practices in the sector and discussed the significance of clean milk production and taking biosecurity measures to prevent the transmission of diseases from animals to humans.

Recently, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revision of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) with a total outlay of Rs.3,880 crore.

The scheme consists of two components namely National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), LH&DC; and Pashu Aushadhi has been added to the list.

It is aimed to boost the productivity of the livestock, which is impacted adversely due to diseases like foot and mouth disease (FMD), brucellosis, peste des petits ruminants (PPR), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), lumpy skin disease, among others.

