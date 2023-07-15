Centre notifies transfer of 3 HC judges after Collegium reiterates recommendation

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Centre has notified the transfer of three High Court judges after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud reiterated its recommendation.

The notifications issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said that the President, after consultation with the CJI, has transferred Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Kerala High Court and Justice Manoj Bajaj to the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Collegium had reiterated its recommendation without acting upon the representations received from these judges against their proposed transfer.

On July 5, the Collegium had recommended transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court for better administration of justice.

However, Justice Kanth had requested for his transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan or any other neighbouring state.

The Collegium’s reiteration for transfer of Justice Kanth was also opposed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association saying that his transfer would adversely affect the dispensation of justice on account of consequent reduction of the strength of judges in Delhi High Court.

Similarly, Justice Singh of the Allahabad High Court was recommended to be transferred to the Kerala High Court by the Collegium.

He, however, had requested for transfer to nearby states such as Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

Justice Bajaj, was recommended to be transferred to the Allahabad High Court. However, he had requested the top court Collegium to continue him to function at Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Without acting on any of the representations, the Collegium had said that it did not find “any merit” in their requests to continue at the current High Court or be transferred to neighbouring states of their choice.

On July 12, the Collegium reiterated its earlier recommendations dated July 6 for transfer.

Acting promptly upon the reiterated recommendations, the Centre has notified the transfer of these judges.

