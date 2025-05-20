Cauvery level rises, flood warning issued in three TN districts

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The water flow in the Cauvery River at Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu witnessed a sudden and sharp rise following heavy rainfall in the river’s catchment areas.

According to officials, the inflow, which was around 4,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) earlier, has now surged to 8,000 cusecs.

Authorities attributed the increased inflow to persistent rainfall in the upper Cauvery basin, especially in Karnataka.

With more rain forecast over the next few days, officials are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to issue further updates if inflows continue to rise.

The rising water levels have drawn tourists to the Hogenakkal falls, but district officials have urged caution. Local authorities are advising visitors to avoid venturing close to the riverbanks due to the swift current and sudden changes in flow.

Meanwhile, heavy rain across various parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few days has caused the Thenpennai River to swell, prompting the issue of flood warnings in three districts.

The Water Resources Department has issued alerts for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvannamalai districts, warning of potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents living along the Thenpennai River and its tributaries have been advised to remain vigilant. People have been strictly warned against entering or bathing in the river until further notice, as the strong currents pose a serious safety risk.

District administrations have put disaster response teams on alert and are coordinating with local police and fire services to manage the situation.

Evacuation plans are in place should water levels rise further. Officials from the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) stated that the state continues to experience scattered heavy rainfall under the influence of pre-monsoon conditions, which could further impact river systems in the coming days. The public has been urged to follow updates from local authorities and adhere to safety advisories until conditions stabilise.

