Odisha 12th Result expected to be released soon; Direct links and Step-by-step process

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) is going to declare the CHSE Odisha Result 2025 soon. As per the statement given by School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, the Plus 2 results 2025 will be declared within two days. The minister guaranteed the students that the results would be published without any further delay.

Significance of Result Declaration

The announcement of the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 is important for students because it indicates whether or not they qualify for higher education classes. The minister further added that the Higher Education Department will be asked to extend the deadline for the Plus 3 form fill-up as a result of delayed declaration of results.

Steps to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Online

Candidates can view their CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 online by following these steps:

Go to the official website of Odisha Board at chseodisha.nic.in .

. Click on the link given for Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025.

Enter the login details like roll number and registration number.

Submit details.

The Odisha CHSE result 2025 will be revealed on the screen.

Download and save the Odisha CHSE Result 2025 for future use.

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Supplementary Exam

The CHSE Odisha Result 2025 supplementary exam will be organized in June/July 2025. Those students who are not able to clear the CHSE exam 2025 can appear for the supplementary exams 2025.

Re-evaluation and Rechecking

Students who are not content with the Odisha 12th Result 2025 can apply for the Odisha CHSE Revaluation, Rechecking, and Compartment Exam 2025. These will be organized in June/July 2025.

Expected Result Date

The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will be declared by May 23, 2025. The result will be declared in a press conference and then made public for students to view online.

Following these instructions and keeping themselves updated with the result announcement and supplementary exam date, students can proceed accordingly to their next steps and remain committed to their studies.

