UP and Haryana School Summer Holidays: Holidays date, Reopen Date and More

As summer heats up in North India, schools in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are welcoming the season with a well-earned holiday for the students. The holidays during summer are days of leisure, revitalization, and play.

Uttar Pradesh Summer Holidays

In Uttar Pradesh, school holidays will start in the government schools from May 16 to June 15, 2025. This is a 26-day break, allowing students enough time to relax and rest. Private schools in Uttar Pradesh will have a different date, with most schools shutting down on May 20 or May 21.

Haryana Summer Holidays

The Haryana School Education Department declared that all state government and private schools will remain closed for summer vacation from June 1 through June 30, 2025. The one-month vacation will allow students to relax and enjoy several activities.

Summer Camps and Activities

During the closure of schools, a few institutions in Uttar Pradesh will conduct summer camps for students. Such camps will include a variety of activities, such as yoga, indoor games, crafts, etc. Urban schools will also have musical instruments, coding, and technical innovation included in their summer camps.

Reopening Dates

Uttar Pradesh:

Government schools: June 16, 2025

Private schools: June 24, 2025 (classes 11 and 12), July 1, 2025 (all other classes)

Haryana: July 1, 2025

Summer vacations are a period when students get some relaxation from their studies and spend quality time with their friends and relatives. With these vacations, students get rejuvenated and return to school, eager to face new challenges.

