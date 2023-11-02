Cash-for-question row: Mahua Moitra to appear before Parliament's Ethics Committee

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra will appear before the Parliament’s Ethics Committee on Thursday in connection with the alleged cash-for-questions charges.

Moitra, who is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency, was summoned by the Ethics Committee to appear before it on October 31. However, the committee once again summoned her for questioning on November 2 after the Trinamool leader wrote to the Committee that she cannot appear on October 31 citing prior engagement.

Moitra on Wednesday had written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

