Keedaa Cola's First Day Collections: Here Is A Prediction! 

Director Tharun Bhascker is returning to the box office after a long gap with Keedaa Cola. The film features Chaitanya Rao and Rag Mayur in the lead roles. It is touted to be a crime comedy.

The film’s trailer received a positive response from all quarters. Vijay Deverakonda also graced the pre-release event of the November 3rd release. The film has successfully managed to generate enough buzz among the audience.

Mostly, Keedaa Cola would collect Rs 2 cr plus gross on the opening day at the box office. The success of the film entirely depends on public talk and reviews. Tharun Bhascker has a decent fan following. His audience will walk into theatres to experience his form.

Keedaa Cola is produced by Vivek Sudhanshu, Sai Krishna Gadwal, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma under the banner VG Sainma.

After a premiere on Wednesday to select audience, the film has been described as a laugh riot with nice BGM by Vivek Sagar.