One Time Registration For Telangana Gurukulas Posts : Check How To Apply

Hyderabad: Telangana Gurukula Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) specially created a website for the process of filling up the application for Gurukula Educational Institutions posts which will be done in five stages.

The Government of Telangana has decided to recruit positions in all Residential Educational Institutions Societies through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). It will be done through direct recruitment by obtaining the details, such as local cadre wise / subject wise vacancy position, roster points and qualifications etc., from the concerned authorities. The Secretary, TSPSC shall issue the notification and schedule for recruitment expeditiously.

The TREIRB has released 9231 posts through 9 notifications. The candidates can apply for more than one job as per their qualifications.

A facility for a One Time Registration process (OTR) has been created without the need for the candidates to submit the details every time while applying online.

Previously only the candidates who were applying for main jobs had to complete OTR. In a recent approval by the TSPSC the OTR has been made mandatory for every candidate.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply through a specially created website of the Telangana Gurukula Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (BTREIRB).

1. Candidates must open the board website and start the application process by opening the page through the online apply option.

2. Candidates should complete OTR first.

3. User ID and Password will be generated for the candidate.

4. Login with the credentials

5. Pay the exam Fees.

6. Fill the details of the selected post in the online application.

7. Check and submit.

8. Take print-out of the uploaded application.

9. Keep the printout of the application safe as it is required at the time of selection.

A large number of applications will be received this year after a long time as the Gurukula Board for the posts and officials in view of this view has made the Five-Step process to make the application process easy.

Process of the OTR:

The OTR process is made available on the website of TREIRB from 12-04-2023

Open the OTR form using your Aadhar card number.

Fill in the details.

Upload the relevant documents .

Interested candidates should complete the OTR process immediately.

The application process will start from 17th April for various jobs and the last date of application is likely to be in May.