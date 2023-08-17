Calcutta HC directs formation of medical board on abortion feasibility for pregnant minor rape victim

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya on Thursday directed the immediate formation of a medical board to ascertain feasibility for termination of pregnancy of a minor girl who had been a victim of gang-rape.

Justice Bhattacharya has directed the formation of the medical board of four experts within the 24 hours, who will be conducting the medical examination of the victim within the next 48 hours. Justice Bhattacharya has also directed that the four- medical team should have one gynecologist and pediatrician.

The matter will be heard again on August 21 and the decision of the termination of pregnancy will be taken by the court based on the report of the medical board. The minor victim of 11 year is 23- month pregnant.

As per legal norms, the medical practitioners can take decision of termination of pregnancy if it is 20 week or less than that. So since in this case the period has crossed, the parents of the victim have approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission for termination of pregnancy.

The minor girl became victim of gang-rape in her locality and became pregnant. Her parents came to know of that only after the symptoms of pregnancy became evident. But by that time a lot of time had passed. Thereafter, they informed the local police, who arrested three accused individuals who were also minors.

Currently the three accused minors are in a juvenile correctional home.

