TTD defends decision to provide sticks to devotees following leopard attacks

Tirupati, Aug 17 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has defended its decision to provide a wooden stick to every devotee trekking to the Tirumala temple in view of the recent attacks by leopards.



TTD chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said on Thursday that the decision to provide sticks was taken on a suggestion by the Forest department. Each devotee trekking the hill shrine will be provided with a wooden stick as a self-defence measure.

He condemned the trolling over social media platforms for the decision taken to provide sticks to devotees. “We have not abdicated our responsibility by giving sticks. While continuing our efforts to catch the leopards, we decided to provide sticks for the safety of devotees. We have no other intention,” he said.

The TTD chairman and Executive Officer A. V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday visited the spot where a leopard was trapped in the cage set up by the forest department. This is the second leopard to be caught in a week on the Alipiri footpath route in less than a week following the August 11 incident in which a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard.

They also condemned reports on social media that leopards from Tirupati SV Zoo Park were being released on the trekking route.

Dharma Reddy told reporters that 300 CCTV cameras have been installed along the trekking route as part of the safety measures. A close vigil is being maintained from Seventh Mile to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

In view of the panic created by sloth bears recently, the TTD has decided to use drone cameras to monitor their movement.

August 11 incident was the second incident on the same footpath route in two months. A three-year-old boy who was trekking to Tirumala along with his parents, was attacked and injured by a leopard on the night of June 22 near the 7th mile. The animal had tried to drag the boy into the forest but it was chased by pilgrims and security personnel.

Three days later, the leopard was trapped in a cage by the forest department near the same spot.

Following the latest incident, TTD announced series of measures for safety of devotees

It announced that parents with children aged below 12 years will be allowed to trek the footpath routes only between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. only. The other devotees will be allowed till 10 p.m.

As a safety measure, each devotee trekking the footpath will be provided with a wooden stick as a self-defence measure.

The two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on ghat roads only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For the safety of devotees, the forest staff who have expertise in tackling wild animal attacks will be appointed. Devotees will be allowed in groups only after providing them security guards.

In another major decision, the TTD banned the practice of offering food items to animals as the forest officials pointed out that this is attracting animals along the routes leading to the temple. TTD will also take action against those selling such food items.

The hoteliers along the footpath routes have been strictly instructed not to throw away or dump food wastes as this is attracting wild animals.

--IANS

ms/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.