CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on health services in the national Capital, during the erstwhile AAP government's regime, was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The Central government auditor’s report on the health department’s expenses under the AAP dispensation, is one of the dozens of reports that the BJP government has vowed to present in the House, to expose corruption under the previous regime.

In the CAG report tabled on Friday, the Mohalla Clinics, one of the flagship projects of the Kejriwal administration as well as government hospitals came under scathing criticism for the gross irregularities, inefficiencies, price escalation and under-utilisation of funds.

A couple of BJP legislators, speaking on the CAG report in the Assembly, tore into the former AAP government and accused it of promoting corruption and malpractices in health departments.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana slammed the AAP government over cost escalation and overpricing of several projects, due to delays.

He said that the CAG report clearly shows the array of irregularities that took place under the AAP government.

“In 11 years of their rule, they built just three hospitals and also incurred huge losses to the exchequer. In 11 years of their governance, only 3 hospitals were either built or extended. Indira Gandhi hospital suffered 5 years' delay, leading to escalation in cost by Rs 314 crore. Similarly, Burari hospital saw cost escalation by about Rs 41 crore,” Khurana said.

“In total, an additional expense of Rs 382 crore was made on construction of three hospitals,” he pointed out.

“The funds provided by the Centre to the state government in fighting the Covid pandemic were also mismanaged. They were blaming the Centre over shortage of funds but the facts reveal that state government was responsible for bungling up,” said Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana.

The CAG report highlights the ‘dire conditions’ of Mohalla Clinics, the much-touted dispensaries started under the stewardship of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders protested outside the Assembly against the suspension of 21 lawmakers, this week. Ex-Chief Minister Atishi, now Leader of Opposition, also wrote to Speaker Vijender Gupta to flag the ‘severe blow to democratic values’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.