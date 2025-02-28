Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia

Canberra, Feb 28 (IANS) Claiming that it is "normal" for major powers to send their naval assets worldwide, China on Friday said that Australia should expect more Chinese warships near its region.

Xiao Qian, the Chinese Ambassador to Australia, signalled that Beijing will conduct further naval deployments near Australia and there was no reason for China to apologise for last week's live drill exercises in the Tasman Sea, which led to the diversion of several commercial flights between Australia and New Zealand, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

"I don't see there is any reason why the Chinese side should feel sorry about that, or even to think about to apologise for that," the Chinese Ambassador told the leading Australian media outlet in an interview.

The ambassador refused to comment on whether the deployment of Chinese warships in Australia was intended to send signals to the country to cease conducting freedom of navigation exercises in the disputed South China Sea.

Australia's Ministry of Defence reported on Friday that a Chinese Task Group, comprising of the Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang, the Renhai-class Cruiser Zunyi, and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu, is operating approximately 320 nautical miles (593 kilometres) south-southwest of Adelaide.

The ministry said that it continues to monitor the Chinese Task Group while it remains in the vicinity of Australia's maritime approaches.

"We will closely watch the Chinese Task Group for as long as they are in the vicinity of Australia. And the purpose of that is so that when this is all said and done, we can analyse where they have gone, analyse their movements, and know exactly what the purpose of this mission has been," said Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.

The Australian Defence Minister stated that Australia is working with New Zealand and other partners in the region to surveil the Chinese warships.

Earlier this week, Australia confirmed that three Chinese warships re-entered Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone after completing live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea.

New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins on Monday alerted Australia that the Chinese vessels near its region are carrying weapons that could make their way to Australia. Collins warned that the Chinese naval task group conducting military exercises in the Tasman Sea is "extremely capable" and one of the warships is carrying ballistic missiles with a range of about 1000 kilometres.

