FIH Pro League: Goalkeepers Savita, Bichu & Bansari undergo week-long camp with Simon Zijp

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) In concluding the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, the Indian women’s team goalkeepers Savita Punia, Bichu Devi, and Bansari Solanki were engaged in a special camp with former Netherlands player and 1990 World Cup gold medallist Simon Zijp in Bhubaneswar.

Simon has worked with the Netherlands men's and women's national teams, playing a pivotal role in their success on the global stage. He has served as the goalkeeper coach at the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics, where they secured the gold.

Speaking on the significance of the camp, chief coach Harendra Singh said, “It was a fantastic camp for all three goalkeepers. I think they progressed quite well, not just with some basics but around the finer details as well. They focused a lot on how a goalkeeper thinks, what the mindset should be when the ball is in the circle, and when it is at the other end of the pitch. I am grateful to Simon for taking the time for this camp, and I hope this is the start of a long association with Indian goalkeepers.”

Echoing these sentiments, Savita added, “This camp was a great opportunity for us to fine-tune our skills for the Pro League. Training under an experienced coach like Simon allowed us to make small but effective technical adjustments that can make a big difference in high-pressure situations.”

Reflecting on the technical improvements made during the camp, Savita said, “We focused a lot on refining our positioning, footwork, and stick control, which are crucial for making quick reflex saves. There was also a strong emphasis on stick positioning, ensuring that our hands are in the right place at all times to cover angles effectively. Additionally, we worked on reading the striker’s movements and reacting accordingly, which will help us in both open play and shootouts.”

She added, “With a demanding schedule of eight matches in 11 days, mental conditioning is just as important as physical preparation. We worked on techniques to stay composed under pressure, especially during penalty situations, which can often be game-changing moments. Building mental resilience helps us stay focused throughout the tournament, ensuring we make the right decisions even when fatigue sets in.”

On the value of the camp for younger players like Bichu Devi and Bansari Solanki, Savita opined, "For the younger players, camps like these are invaluable. They get to train in a highly competitive environment and learn from experienced teammates and coaches. When I started, we didn’t have this level of exposure so early in our careers, but these players are blessed to have such opportunities to develop their game at a young age."

Currently, the Indian women's team is placed sixth in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 points table.

