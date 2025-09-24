September 2025 Bank Holidays List: Bank Holiday Schedule During Navratri 2025

Today, September 24 (Wednesday), marks the third day of Navratri celebrations across India. With the festival being observed nationwide, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed today.

The answer is no holiday — banks will function as usual. All branches will remain open today, and banking operations will continue like on any normal working day.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks—including both public and private sector banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI)—remain closed only on notified holidays, which include the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as well as all Sundays.

For this week, banks will next remain closed on September 27 (fourth Saturday) and September 28 (Sunday).

September 2025 Bank Holiday Schedule So Far:

September 18 (Thursday): Banks were closed in Jammu and Srinagar for Unitarian Anniversary Day, observed in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday): Jaipur observed a bank holiday for Navratri Sthapana, marking the start of the festival.

September 23 (Tuesday): Banks in Jammu and Srinagar remained closed for the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday): Banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will remain closed for Maha Saptami during Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday): A holiday has been declared in multiple cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami.

Regular Holidays:

Sundays: September 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Second & Fourth Saturdays: September 13 and September 27.

Online Banking Unaffected

Even when banks are closed, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI services for transactions. In case of cash requirements, ATMs will remain functional.

The RBI and state governments prepare holiday lists for banks, considering national and local festivals, cultural events, and operational needs. Official notifications are released on the RBI website and shared with banks and financial institutions.