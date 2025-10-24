October 25 Stock Market Holiday tomorrow; Here's why!

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday, October 25, 2025, as both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) do not operate on weekends. Trading activities across all segments — Equity, Derivatives, and Currency — will remain suspended for the day.

Weekend Trading Schedule

The stock exchanges in India observe regular weekly holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, the market will remain closed on October 25 (Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday). Normal trading sessions will resume on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Recent Market Updates

The previous trading session on Friday, October 24, 2025, witnessed moderate activity as investors remained cautious ahead of the weekend and upcoming corporate earnings announcements. Analysts expect the markets to open with a mixed tone on Monday, depending on global cues and domestic developments.

No Special Trading Session

There is no special trading session or holiday adjustment scheduled for this weekend. The next potential trading break will occur on October 27 and 28, depending on regional holidays for Chhath Puja in certain states, but national trading will continue as per standard hours.

Investor Advisory

Investors are advised to plan their trading and fund transfers accordingly, as no transactions or settlements will occur over the weekend. However, online trading platforms, demat accounts, and mutual fund applications will continue to accept orders, which will be processed on the next working day.