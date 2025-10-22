October 23 Stock Market Holiday or not?

While the festive season spreads across India, investors and traders tend to be curious as to if the stock market would be open on certain dates. Since Diwali and associated festivals have already been celebrated, the query on everyone's mind remains: Is the stock market going to be closed on October 23, 2025?

As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) official calendar of stock market holidays, there are no holidays on October 23, 2025. Both exchanges will function normally, and trading in equities, derivatives, and commodities will continue uninterrupted.

Regular Trading Hours

The stock market will be in its normal operating schedule on October 23, 2025.

Pre-opening session: 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

Investors and traders can engage in all market activities, such as buying and selling shares, mutual fund transactions, and trade in derivatives.

Why the Market Stays Open

Though Bhai Dooj is observed on October 23, it is not a notified market holiday. It is only a limited number of festivals and public holidays that have been announced by the RBI and stock exchanges that see a market closure. There are no such announcements available for October 23, 2025, which implies that trading will go on in the usual manner.

Tips for Traders and Investors

Plan for trades: With the market now open, have your buy and sell orders in place.

Be on the lookout for volatility: The Festive season is followed by post-festival periods at times, which witness high market action as Diwali-related trades get settled.

Stay informed: Keep track of official word from NSE, BSE, and RBI so that no last-minute surprises.

Conclusion

For financial institutions, investors, and traders, October 23, 2025, will be an ordinary working day on the stock market. All trading processes will be in action as usual, enabling market players to proceed with their investment activities and trading strategies uninterrupted.

As the festive season comes to an end, this day offers the chance to return to market operations and look forward to the next financial term.

Also read: Karthika Masam 2025 Dates: Start and End, Significance, and Rituals