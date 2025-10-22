Super Duper Song from Mass Jathara Takes Internet by Storm: Watch Here

The makers of Mass Jathara have released the film’s fourth track — the high-energy mass number “Super Duper” — and it’s already creating a buzz on social media. Following the success of earlier songs like Tu Mera Lover, Ole Ole, and Hudio Hudio, this latest release adds more hype to the much-anticipated film.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, “Super Duper” captures the perfect mix of Ravi Teja’s signature mass appeal and Sreeleela’s vibrant energy. The song stands out as a true crowd-puller, promising to take the film’s music album even closer to the audience.

Watch Super Duper Lyrical Song Here

Mass Album with a Melodic Edge

The Mass Jathara soundtrack has already earned praise for its balance of upbeat tracks and soulful melodies. With “Super Duper,” the energy is taken a notch higher. The song brings back the classic Ravi Teja vibe, full of swagger and screen presence. Meanwhile, Sreeleela dazzles once again with her exceptional dance performance, lighting up the screen with her graceful moves.

Their on-screen chemistry adds charm and celebration to the song, making it a true festive treat for fans.

Musical Team Shines

Music director Bheems Ceciroleo delivers a high-octane tune in his trademark style. His collaboration with singer Rohini Sora brings even more energy to the track. Lyricist Suresh Gangula contributes playful and catchy lyrics that add to the song’s mass appeal.

With music, vocals, and lyrics coming together seamlessly, Super Duper emerges as a standout mass number in the album.

Big Expectations from Mass Jathara

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, known for writing several Telugu hits, Mass Jathara is being produced on a grand scale by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya at the helm.

From the moment the film was announced, excitement has been high. The teaser and the first three songs received strong positive reactions. Now, with “Super Duper” joining the lineup, anticipation for the movie has grown even further.

The film team has ramped up promotions, actively engaging in media interviews and social media interactions. The much-awaited trailer is also expected to release soon.

Mass Jathara Release Date

Mass Jathara is set for a theatrical release on October 31, promising a full-on mass entertainer experience for audiences.