October 20, 2025 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Closed for Diwali

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, October 20, 2025, on account of Diwali (Deepavali), one of the biggest festivals celebrated across the country. As Diwali is recognized as a national holiday, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have declared a trading holiday for the day.

No Trading on October 20

According to the official trading calendar released by the NSE and BSE, all segments of the stock market — including Equity, Equity Derivatives, and SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) — will remain closed on October 20 for the Diwali festival.

Additionally, the commodity markets under the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain shut for the morning session, with limited trading expected in the evening session.

This closure aligns with the national observance of Diwali, allowing market participants, brokers, and investors to celebrate the festival with their families.

Special Muhurat Trading Session

While the regular trading session will not be held on October 20, stock exchanges are expected to conduct the special Muhurat Trading session in the evening hours to mark Diwali — a long-standing tradition symbolizing prosperity and good fortune in trading.

The exact Muhurat Trading timing will be announced by the exchanges closer to the festival date.

Stock Market Holiday in October 2025

October 2025 is packed with multiple festive and weekend holidays. Here’s a quick look at this month’s stock market holiday list:

October 11, 2025 (Saturday) – Second Saturday (market closed)

October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Dhanteras (normal trading day)

October 19, 2025 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali (market closed)

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja (market open)

October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj (market closed in select segments)

With Diwali falling on a Monday, investors can enjoy a three-day festive break, as the weekend coincides with the main festival holiday.

Impact on Investors

As the market remains closed for Diwali, investors are advised to plan their trading and settlement activities accordingly.

All trading, clearing, and settlement operations will resume on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as per regular market hours.

Also read: October 20 School Holiday for Diwali!